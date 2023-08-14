How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 14, 1923: Members of the McLean County Farm Bureau have voted to advance the salary of the county veterinarian, Dr. P.L. Varble, until such time as action regarding an appropriation for the eradication of tuberculosis among cattle in this county, may be made by the McLean County Board of Supervisors at the September meeting.

75 years ago

Aug. 14, 1948: It has been said that women will go to great lengths to get what they want or believe in, and that generality seemed to hold true when a group of women sweated through four days at the county fair this week. The women's division of the Stevenson for Governor Non-Partisan Independent McLean County committee set up a booth, passed out ice water, and generally concentrated on winning friends and influencing votes in the fall election.

50 years ago

Aug. 14, 1973: The McLean Board's involvement in developing recreational facilities at Evergreen Lake appeared jeopardized Monday by a bid and cost estimate each higher than the board had expected. The estimate was that the beach development will cost $538,000.

25 years ago

Aug. 14, 1998: Illinois State University has received a $100,000 state tourism grant to help build a $1.5 million concrete theater to replace the current wood stage and facility used for the Shakespeare Festival. The university has been planning to build the new structure for the last four years, but the holdup has been the cost, which is being raised from private donations. So far, the university has raised about $1 million for the project.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'