75 years ago: Ronald Reagan's visit to Eureka

More than 30 years before he was elected 40th president of the United States, Ronald Reagan was a famous Hollywood star with some 50 movies under his belt — but he wasn't too big to visit his alma mater.

Reagan, then 36, paid a visit to Eureka on Sept. 26, 1947, as part of the annual Pumpkin Festival. Here's a look back at the visit as recounted in the next day's Pantagraph by staff writer Stanley Lantz. (See the original here.)

EUREKA — If motion picture stars spend very many days as hectic and rushed as Ronald Reagan spent Friday in Eureka, this reporter will reluctantly pass any offers to go to Hollywood.

Reagan maintained a whirlwind pace all day when he returned to Eureka college, his alma mater, and the Tau Kappa Epsilon house, his old fraternity. The occasion was the fifth Eureka Pumpkin festival.

A delegation of festival officials, college officers, former acquaintances and just plain excitement fans was on hand to greet the star when his train arrived at 10:30 a.m. in Chillicothe.

He met the rush of hand shakers, autograph hounds and photographers' flash bulbs with a broad grin. In fact, he managed to keep the grin going through the entire day.

There wasn't a minute when Reagan wasn't answering reporter's questions, trying to give them a good camera angle or greeting an old classmate or teacher. The flash bulbs kept popping and the questions kept coming right through meals.

At the fraternity house, where an informal buffet supper was served to about 200 of the brethren, the conversation bounced between Eureka and Hollywood. The boys wanted to talk about the film capital while Reagan was obviously more interested in talking about his alma mater.

What does the man have to say about Hollywood? He says it's the most mis-advertised spot on the globe. "Strictly business." He went on to tell something of the sort of schedule the actors keep while working on a picture. It sounded like a lot of hard work.

What was his favorite role? He has made about 50 pictures and believes his best opportunity was in "King's Row." Not because of Ann Sheridan's part in the picture, which was some part, but because of the role itself. For sentimental reasons, he said, he will always call the part he played in "Knute Rockne of Notre Dame" his favorite. He did kick that punt.

When he could get a word in on his own hook, Reagan preferred to comment on the town and the school he left a little over 15 years ago.

"It's wonderful to come back again," he said. That part of the script, of course, would be written into any celebrity's homecoming. But it sounded as though Reagan were ad-libbing.

- 30 -