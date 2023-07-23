How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 23, 1923: Logan County Sheriff Albright has adopted a new rule in regard to the illicit liquor traffic and arrest of those accused of violating the laws. He said he believes in equality of the sexes, especially when it comes to commission of crime, and hereafter will hold the wife in a bootlegging household legally guilty as the husband. He said that when bootlegging occurs daily in a home, the wife must be guilty of connivance or at least guilty knowledge and covert encouragement of the act.

75 years ago

July 23, 1948: From the moment pianist Hazel Scott swept onto the stage in a strapless white gown splashed with silver to her final bow, she completely captivated the audience at Illinois State University's Capen Auditorium. Her two groups of classic Bach, Liszt and Chopin numbers sent the audience into spasms of applause early in the program; but it was when she cut loose on Fats Waller, boogie woogie and a Dizzy Gillespie "bop" bingo that the crowd went wild.

50 years ago

July 23, 1973: Rowe Construction Co. President Charles Murray said construction may begin within three weeks on a $1.8 million project that will include construction of four interchange ramps at the intersection of U.S. 66 and U.S. 51 on the southern edge of Bloomington. The project also calls for 1.35 miles of paving on U.S. 51, from near Highland Park to the Interstate 74 overpass.

25 years ago

July 23, 1998: A Walk of Honor is being created for the entrance of a new building at Epiphany Catholic Grade School in Normal. Up to 2,000 bricks will be sold for $50 and can be engraved with the buyer's name. The money raised — which could reach up to $100,000 — will be used for items such as desks, chairs and bleachers for the new building at 1002 E. College Ave. Construction started in February.

