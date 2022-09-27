75 years ago: Reagan visits Eureka

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 27, 1922: A deadly blow was dealt the bootlegger when corporation counsel was instructed by the Bloomington City Council to prosecute to the limit all liquor violators taken by the police, regardless of other prosecutions by state or federal authorities. Corporation Counsel O'Connell requested the police of the council when charges are brought by the state against liquor violators taken by the police. "Shall we take a whirl at all of them?" he asked. "Absolutely," declared the mayor.

75 years ago

Sept. 27, 1947: Ronald Reagan made a whirlwind visit to Eureka, where he stopped at his alma mater and was on hand to participate in the fifth Eureka Pumpkin Festival. "It's wonderful to come back again," said Reagan, a movie star with about 50 pictures under his belt. He said the part he played in "Knute Rockne, All American" will always be his favorite for sentimental reasons: He did kick that punt. Read the full story.

50 years ago

Sept. 27, 1972: Rookie Patrolman Michael R. Hibbens pinned on badge number 46 this week and became the third generation in his family to serve on the Bloomington Police Department. Michael's father, Wayne K. Hibbens, was a patrolman before him and his grandfather, S. Clyde Hibbens, was police chief from 1938 to 1958. The 22-year-old Michael, a graduate of Normal Community High School who previously worked for General Electric Co., is married and has a 2-year-old daughter.

25 years ago

Sept. 27, 1997: Twin City officials recommended charging residents a $150 user fee for basic ambulance service. A report from the officials says that the proposed fee — which would be $200 for non-residents — would, in most cases, be covered by insurance or Medicare. Currently, basic ambulance service is provided by ambulances operated by the Bloomington and Normal fire departments at no cost to residents. Advanced life support or paramedic service is provided by Lifeline Mobile Medics at a cost of $438 per transport.