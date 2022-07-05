75 years ago: Reagan to crown Eureka's pumpkin queen

100 years ago

July 5, 1922: Yesterday was the sanest Fourth of July in many years in Bloomington. Not a drunk was arrested during the day, not a drop of blood shed, not a disorder of any kind reported to the police. Never before, according to the police, has the Fourth passed with so little excitement. The only interruption of tranquility was early in the morning, when a shotgun was fired in the city limits.

75 years ago

July 5, 1947: Special events promising to make the 1947 Eureka Pumpkin Festival "bigger and better" were announced by chairman Ben C. Leiken. The event, to be held Sept. 26 and 27, is set to feature crowning of the 1947 Pumpkin Queen by Ronald Reagan, Warner Brothers motion picture star, president of the Screen Actors Guild and a 1932 graduate of Eureka College. Thousands of free pumpkin pies are also part of the event.

50 years ago

July 5, 1972: The office of McLean County Clerk Paul D. Morris is prepared to issue marriage licenses to 18-to-21-year-old males who the attorney general says are no longer required to have parental consent for licenses. Attorney General William J. Scott has issued an opinion that Illinois law requiring men under 21 and women younger than 18 to obtain permission of a parent before marrying discriminates against males.

25 years ago

July 5, 1997: The state's decision to put a freeze on new building projects has left Heartland Community College facing the possibility of limiting enrollment. The college was on the capital funding list to receive $21 million for its new campus on Raab Road in Normal, with work set to begin next spring, but lawmakers did not pass the capital budget. "We were the victims of politics," said Heartland President Jonathan Astroth.

