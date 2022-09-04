75 years ago: Reagan, governor to attend Eureka Pumpkin Festival

100 years ago

Sept. 4, 1922: The Lincoln circuit marking association at a recent meeting decided to mark the trail ridden by Abraham Lincoln when he practiced law. Members of the association are making the circuit, placing markers at county limits and more formal markers at county seats. The emblem L.C.M.A. is painted in conspicuous places. Many Mount Pulaski citizens are eager that the old courthouse be preserved in Lincoln's memory.

75 years ago

Sept. 4, 1947: Gov. Dwight H. Green has accepted an invitation to attend the 1947 Pumpkin Festival at Eureka, festival officials announced. He will be present at the Pumpkin bowl football game Sept. 26 between Eureka College and Northeastern State Teachers college, Kirksville, Mo. Gov. Green and Ronald Reagan, Hollywood, Calif., motion picture star and president of the Screen Actors Guild, will take part in coronation ceremonies of the Pumpkin Queen.

50 years ago

Sept. 4, 1972: What may become a model program for Central Illinois has been launched at four high schools. Each is the headquarters of one new course in vocational education and is eligible to send students to the others. There were 45 enrolled. At Paxton, 14 students began to learn about data processing; at Fisher, 11 students about ornamental horticulture; at Gibson City, 11 about health occupations; and at Rantoul, 10 about electronics.

25 years ago

Sept. 4, 1997: McLean County Coroner Dan Brady has decided against running for sheriff but may strongly consider a bid for the General Assembly. While a poll by Brady supporters showed he had support for the sheriff's post, the coroner said he didn't have the commitment to the job. However, a vacancy in the General Assembly could draw the 36-year-old Brady into the 1998 campaign.