75 years ago: Pontiac to celebrate First Methodist Church anniversary

100 years ago

Aug. 9, 1922: C.D. McGrew, formerly of Carlock, is a member of a class of 107 students, 52 men and 55 women, who will graduate from the Moody Bible Institute of Chicago on Aug. 10. The graduation address will be given by the Rev. John Roach Straton, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in New York City. These students represent 24 states and six foreign countries. They have completed a two years' course in the Bible and related subjects.

75 years ago

Aug. 9, 1947: Plans for a celebration commemorating the 90th anniversary of the dedication of the First Methodist Church in Pontiac and the dedication 80 years ago of the church at the present site have been outlined by the committee in charge of the event from Nov. 16 to 23. The Rev. Charles B. Wagner, pastor, will give the anniversary sermon Nov. 16. A reception for members of other Pontiac churches is planned for the afternoon.

50 years ago

Aug. 9, 1972: The Rev. Carl Newswanger will be installed Sunday as pastor of Bloomington Mennonite Church, 1101 N. Roosevelt. He is a native of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, and graduate of Eastern Mennonite College and Goshen Biblical Seminary. He has been pastor of the Mennonite Church in Pueblo, Colorado, for three years. He and his wife Louise have a 19-month-old child, Jon. They will live at 417 Warren, Normal.

25 years ago

Aug. 9, 1997: Residents anticipating next week's opening of the new Wal-Mart in Normal should be aware their shopping habits may have to change. Manager Russ Johnson, who has opened four other supercenters, says cold grocery items will grow warm if customers get distracted by other shopping. A pair of customer service representatives on skates will be available to zip back to the grocery department and exchange the melting item.