How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

June 1, 1923: A record in employment for the past four years was set in May. A total of 988 persons were placed. Of the total given jobs were 692 men and 296 women. The women were largely day workers, with 262 going out by the day on such jobs as ironing and washing. Of the men, 584 were common laborers and 60 farm hands and others were scattered among different trades.

75 years ago

June 1, 1948: An attempt to drop poppies on local cemeteries from a plane during Memorial Day services on Monday ended tragically when the aircraft crashed in Bloomington cemetery. Chester H. Frahm, 25, of 913 1/2 N. Main St., was killed. James A. Tuley, 25, of 402 1/2 East Front Street, owner and pilot, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with serious injuries.

50 years agoJune 1, 1973: Samuel Van Scoyoc, 1417 Fell, will be installed as president of Bloomington-Normal Jaycees. Other officers are Richard Beal, Larry Bross, Darrel Knoblock, David Chambers, George Cornell and Raymond Sanders.

25 years ago

June 1, 1998: The Rev. John Dietzen said his goodbyes to parishioners at a reception at the Parish Hall after a formal program at Holy Trinity Church in downtown Bloomington. Dietzen is retiring June 10 after 15 years as a pastor there. Bloomington Mayor Judy Markowitz proclaimed Sunday as Father John Dietzen Day.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff