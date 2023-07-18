How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 18, 1923: A marker on the Tazewell-Woodford line was dedicated in the village park at Metamora and at the marker itself, three miles south of Metamora on the road to Washington. Among the speakers was Capt. W.A. Davison of Eureka, whose father employed Lincoln as an attorney; Davison himself testified in a suit that Lincoln tried.

75 years ago

July 18, 1948: A 50-foot self-service meat case is the newest addition at the completely remodeled Piggly Wiggly, 1206 N. Main St. Jack Vancena, who heads the eight-person meat department, said the open case allows customers to see a display of more meat varieties and inspect them closely. Also new at the store are 80 feet of refrigerated cabinets for milk and cheese, fresh vegetables and fruits, and frozen foods.

50 years ago

July 18, 1973: A man who brought movies to the Bloomington-Normal community for more than half a century has died at age 72. Russell G. Blakney, a motion picture projectionist since about 1911, retired a year ago but continued to work part-time at kiddie matinees and midnight specials. He worked at the old Rialto Theater at 304 N. Madison, but most of his career was at the Irvin Theater.

25 years ago

July 18, 1998: Internationally known psychic Greta Alexander, who often helped police solve some of their toughest cases and who was a popular guest on WJBC, died at the age of 66. The Delavan clairvoyant had worked with police departments in places as far away as Alamogordo, New Mexico, and Buffalo, New York.

