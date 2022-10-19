75 years ago: Phi Mu Alpha wins Illinois Wesleyan homecoming keg

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 19, 1922: Scarlet fever is breaking out in Bloomington, but the cases so far have been mild. Ten places are now under quarantine by the city health department. Most of the patients are children. Other serious communicable diseases are not prevalent here now. There is one case of diphtheria, and one patient recently died of this disease. Read the story.

75 years ago

Oct. 19, 1947: The homecoming keg of Illinois Wesleyan University, which becomes the possession of the first organization that wins the annual competitive contests three times, was presented to Phi Mu Alpha, national music fraternity, at intermission ceremonies of the homecoming dance. The fraternity compiled 11 points by winning the house decorations and float contests and receiving third place in the Greek Sing of the music school. Read the story.

50 years ago

Oct. 19, 1972: By a tie vote, the Board of Regents refused to support the concept of pilot plans to test doctor of arts degree programs as a means of training junior college and four-year college teachers. Meeting on the Illinois State University campus, the regents voted at the conclusion of a two-hour discussion on the new type of doctoral degree program proposed for ISU and Northern Illinois University. No doctor of arts degrees are currently offered by either private or public universities or colleges in Illinois. Read the story.

25 years ago

Oct. 19, 1997: An annual autumn hunt for marijuana dubbed "Operation Cash Crop" yielded a half-dozen truck loads of plants from marijuana groves throughout McLean County. The "mother lode" was found in an overgrown weed field on Bloomington's southeast edge. Hidden within were dozens of robust marijuana plants, some 8 feet tall with stalks 5 inches in diameter. A multi-agency task force worked on the federally funded search-and-destroy mission. Read the story.