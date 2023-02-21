How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 21, 1923: The Life Service Legion of Illinois Wesleyan University, organized in fall 1921, has grown its membership from 30 when organized in fall 1921 to 56 this year. These members — an even number of men and women — are to be students who have dedicated their lives to some form of full-time Christian service.

75 years ago

Feb. 21, 1948: A petition designed to carry out the county school survey committee recommendation that a 12 grade unit school district be organized in the Anchor, Colfax, Cropsey, Cooksville area was filed in the county superintendent of schools' office. Signed by residents of the area, the petition asks for a vote on the proposition that would place all schools in the territory under one board of education.

50 years ago

Feb. 21, 1973: Two Normal City Councilmen have talked with representatives of Mackinaw Downs Inc. racetrack promoters to learn if there was interest in locating the track in Normal. Rumors circulating that the track was interested in two locations should the town pass a referendum allowing liquor sales prompted a question at a meeting about the measure. Councilman James Roudebush acknowledged he had talked with someone from the track but they were fully committed at Deer Creek.

25 years ago

Feb. 21, 1998: Students from Normal West High School, Normal Community High School and Lexington High School will get a test of their legal mettle today in Springfield. They are competing against other Central Illinois high schools for the chance to advance next month to the state mock trial competition sponsored by the Illinois State Bar Association. The students take the role of prosecutors, defense lawyers and witnesses for both sides.

