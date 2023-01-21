75 years ago: Passion Play gets facelift

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

100 years ago

Jan. 21, 1923: The Lexington Chamber of Commerce and Lexington Club will merge at a meeting to be held there tonight. The name for the new organization will be decided upon at this meeting, also the bylaws and constitution will be adopted. The object of the new organization is to promote the interests of Lexington and community, as well as the social entertainment of its members. With this new organization, Lexington will have as strong and as modernly equipped Chamber of Commerce as most any city its size.

75 years ago

Jan. 21, 1948: Passion Play scenery is having its face lifted for the first time in many years. Ray Becker of Chicago, who created much of the original scenery, is currently repainting backdrops, boulders, sets and special effects. Mr. Becker is one of the few scenery painters left in the United States. It was he and his brother, John C., who started Becker Brothers in Chicago and became famed for their theatrical scenery creations.

50 years ago

Jan. 21, 1973: A group of about 150 held a “peace” march that began on the Illinois State University campus, with protesters chanting “Give Berlo a furlough” in reference to ISU President David Berlo. Police said the crowd became unruly when forced to stay on the sidewalk and out of the lanes of Main Street traffic between College and Dry Grove.

25 years ago

Jan. 21, 1998: Restaurant owners with liquor licenses in Normal will soon have to report sales in more detail, a measure the liquor commissioner hopes will help guarantee the town only has restaurants, not bars. Establishments soon must supply sales percentages in three categories — alcohol, food and other — rather than the two used now, alcohol and non-alcohol. Normal requires 51% of an establishment’s sales be non-alcohol, but some city officials suggested that businesses had used cover charges to reach the required percentage.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'