How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 26, 1923: John J. Myers, a pioneer resident of Bloomington, died at his home, 202 E. Kelsey St., after an illness. He was born on July 25, 1834, at Mecklenburg-Sehwerin, Germany. He was married to Dora Bobzin 64 years ago on Oct. 10 in Germany. The couple came to America in 1868, immediately coming to Bloomington, where they have always lived. They were the parents of seven children, five of whom are living.

75 years ago

Feb. 26, 1948: Louis L. Williams — who worked on Bloomington's Passion Play for 19 years, 17 of them portraying Judas — told the Rotary Club that the play is an "economic as well as spiritual asset of this community. It should never be allowed to die." Williams said the play, over its 25 years, has accounted for $150,000 of the quarter-million dollars paid for the construction of the Scottish Rite Temple.

50 years ago

Feb. 26, 1973: Bloomington's chances of receiving federal funds for construction of a $421,540 swimming pool and bathhouse at O'Neil Park are "very, very remote." Donald Tjaden, director of urban renewal, said the city's application for assistance has been caught in the federal government's spending freeze. "We'll have to wait for a thaw," he said.

25 years ago

Feb. 26, 1998: Normal City Manager Dave Anderson — the only city manager the town has ever had — plans to retire after serving Normal for almost 33 years. Anderson, 60, was named to the post in April 1970. "It's been a good run," he said. "It's a good time to retire — when things are going pretty well."

