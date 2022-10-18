75 years ago: Oldest citizen of Colfax dies

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 18, 1922: Two hundred men and women from Deer Creek and nearby farms gathered to hear Judge Black of Pekin, Democratic candidate for Congress. "Shad Tanner has told you that I represented Minier liquor dealers when he was trying to make Minier dry. It is a lie," Black said, adding: "It is also stated that I am 'dripping wet,' and have opposed the 'dry' cause from motives of political expediency. That, too, is untrue." Read the story.

75 years ago

Oct. 18, 1947: Marion Henline, 92, the oldest citizen of Colfax, has died after several years of failing health. He was born in Lawndale township on March 7, 1855, a son of Levi and Eliza Cummings Wiley Henline. He moved with his family to Kansas at the age of 13 and moved to Colfax from Kansas about 30 years ago. He is the last male member of the Henline and Wiley family, who were the first settlers of this community. Read the story.

50 years ago

Oct. 18, 1972: Bloomington public school children in kindergarten through third grade will soon receive a different format of report card. Dr. William Legge, curriculum director of Bloomington public schools, and a committee of elementary teachers have created the new system. The new card will list subjects as in the past, but each will be broken down into different areas, each of which will be graded one of three ways in a simple code. For example, in language arts, a student may be doing fine in understanding words and spelling but not so well in understanding the concept of sentence structure. Read the story.

25 years ago

Oct. 18, 1997: Northern Illinois Gas customers will soon be seeing a different name on their bills. The company, which supplies natural gas to most of The Pantagraph's circulation area, announced that after 43 years, it will change its name to Nicor Gas. "In the future, we may want to pursue other avenues, wheeling in electric service, for example, and other energy services. We want to be a total energy provider," said Bernard Anderson, regional community relations director. Read the story.