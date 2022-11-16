75 years ago: Not enough teachers for open positions, Illinois State reports

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

Nov. 16, 1922: The annual father and son banquet of the M.E. Church will be held this evening at the church parlors. A program of music and talks with accompany the banquet. President W.A. Davidson of Illinois Wesleyan University will give the address of the evening on “Men of Today and Their Obligation to Men of Tomorrow.” Musical numbers include songs by the boys, sons by the men, sons by the whole group and a violin solo by Prof. Roy Williams.

75 years ago

Nov. 16, 1947: A few more teachers wanting new jobs — in fact, about 2,000 more — would probably have made Illinois State Normal University placement officials a lot more popular with school boards throughout the country. The annual report just released by university staff reveals that requests were received for 2,500 teachers from Silverdale, Washington, to Caracas, Venezuela. In contrast, ISNU alumni securing new positions with the assistance of the bureau total only 355.

50 years ago

Nov. 16, 1972: Normal’s Inn Board — made up of 14 students from Normal Community and University high schools — has found a new home for its biweekly teenage activities and dances. The Inn will set up operations next month in Illinois State University’s union annex, just south of the ISU heating plant. Dances and other activities will be held there from about 8 to 11:30 p.m. every other Saturday. The rental arrangement calls for the Inn to pay $40 a night.

25 years ago

Nov. 16, 1997: Sarah Clemmons, 10, of Normal, claimed the title of 1997 McLean County Geography Bee Champion after successfully answering a question about the Hudson River in New York. There were 31 fifth graders from area schools competing in the bee, sponsored by The Pantagraph and Illinois Power Co. Sarah, the daughter of Richard and Gretchen Clemmons, is a student at Eugene Field Elementary School. She says she’d like to study law someday and perhaps run for president.