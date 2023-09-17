How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 17, 1923: Carrying two resolutions — one denouncing the service recognition board for its "dilatory tactics" in the administration of a bonus for service members and the other at securing payment of claims without further delay — the delegation of the Louis E. Davis Post of the American Legion left Bloomington for Danville seeking action at the state convention on behalf of the many former servicemen who are still waiting for their bonus.

75 years ago

Sept. 17, 1948: Attending the opening of Normal's first Tomato Festival was an estimated crowd of 7,500 people, who jammed the street fair held in Normal's business district and drank more than 300 gallons of free tomato juice. First in the outside decorations was the Model-Paris Launderers and Cleaners. Second and third prizes went to Pilgrim restaurant and Personality Beauty Shop.

50 years ago

Sept. 17, 1973: Illinois State University's speech and hearing clinic officials are seeking clients for the first time since the clinic opened in 1945. Operated by the Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology, the clinic is geared to give students practical training. There are 50 students available to train this fall under faculty supervision, and the clinic needs more patients.

25 years ago

Sept. 17, 1998: Starting next season, Eureka High School will be part of the 12-team, two-division Big Rivers Conference. The arrangement will mark the fourth conference affiliation in as many years for the Hornets. They are now playing in the Tri-County Conference after a one-year experiment with the Corn Belt, where they also were members from 1978 to 1981. The team called River Trails home from 1990 to 1996, and the Blackhawk was their address from 1982 to 1989.

