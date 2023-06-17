How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.
100 years ago
June 17, 1923: Swimming will start at Miller Park on Sunday provided the weather is fair, Park Custodian Uhrie said. A lifeguard will be out in a boat as on previous years. The charge will be the same: 15 cents for swimming and an additional 15 cents if suit is furnished by the city.
75 years ago
June 17, 1948: Miss Sue Williams of 308 Water St., Normal, was crowned Dairy Queen at a Junior Chamber of Commerce banquet held on the Illinois Wesleyan campus. The queen received $50 and the runners-up, Miss Betty Clesson of 1005 Howard St., Normal, and Miss Mary Ellen Gerth of 514 E. Walnut St., received $10 each. There were 21 contestants, all between the ages of 16 and 23, judged on "a basis of health and beauty."
50 years ago
June 17, 1973: The investment firm of Loewi & Co. Inc. will hold an open house on Tuesday at its new facilities at 1500 E. Empire St. The office has equipment which provides up-to-the-minute information on all stocks listed on the principal exchanges.
25 years ago
June 17, 1998: By a 10-4 vote, the McLean County Board placed a controversial referendum that would consolidate townships within the city of Bloomington on the November ballot. The referendum could return land valued at $143 million to the City of Bloomington Township. Opponents plan to attack the state law permitting the vote in court.
Miss Sue Williams of Normal, center, was crowned Dairy Queen of this area Tuesday evening. Miss Betty Clesson, also of Normal, left, and Miss Mary Ellen Gerth of Bloomington, runners-up in the contest, served as maids of honor.