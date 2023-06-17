How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

June 17, 1923: Swimming will start at Miller Park on Sunday provided the weather is fair, Park Custodian Uhrie said. A lifeguard will be out in a boat as on previous years. The charge will be the same: 15 cents for swimming and an additional 15 cents if suit is furnished by the city.

75 years ago

June 17, 1948: Miss Sue Williams of 308 Water St., Normal, was crowned Dairy Queen at a Junior Chamber of Commerce banquet held on the Illinois Wesleyan campus. The queen received $50 and the runners-up, Miss Betty Clesson of 1005 Howard St., Normal, and Miss Mary Ellen Gerth of 514 E. Walnut St., received $10 each. There were 21 contestants, all between the ages of 16 and 23, judged on "a basis of health and beauty."

50 years ago

June 17, 1973: The investment firm of Loewi & Co. Inc. will hold an open house on Tuesday at its new facilities at 1500 E. Empire St. The office has equipment which provides up-to-the-minute information on all stocks listed on the principal exchanges.

25 years ago

June 17, 1998: By a 10-4 vote, the McLean County Board placed a controversial referendum that would consolidate townships within the city of Bloomington on the November ballot. The referendum could return land valued at $143 million to the City of Bloomington Township. Opponents plan to attack the state law permitting the vote in court.

