75 years ago: Normal voters to decide whether cops get 'job insurance'

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Dec. 28, 1922: A pavement only 20 feet wide on East Locust Street east of Colton Avenue will be planned by the city of Bloomington, officials in the street department have decided. A narrow street is planned because the pavement is being pushed as a public necessity, and it is feared a greater width might not be upheld by the county court as a necessity.

75 years ago

Dec. 28, 1947: Normal voters in March will have a chance to give their eight-man police force "job insurance," even though administrations may change. Setting up a system of job tenure for the police department is one of the 1948 projects listed by Mayor C.W. Hudelson. Under the present setup, policemen are named each year by the city council and have no assurance that they will be retained the next year.

50 years ago

Dec. 28, 1972: Liquor can be sold in Bloomington this New Year's Eve. Normally liquor cannot be sold at most places, such as taverns andpackage liquor stores, on Sundays, but New Year's Eve is the exception to the law. The city's liquor ordinance permits the opening of liquor establishments from noon New Year's Eve until 1 a.m. New Year's Day.

25 years ago

Dec. 28, 1997: Bloomington residents recycled about half a million pounds more this year than last, city officials say. But recycling remains a costly venture, costing the city about $460,000 a year. More than 3 million pounds of recycled material were collected through the city's curbside recycling service from October 1996 through September 1997.

