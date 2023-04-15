How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 15, 1923: About 6,000 ex-servicemen in McLean County will be entitled to the state bonus, which was upheld last week by the supreme court, and will receive a total of about $900,000. It is estimated that the average payment will be $150, and on this basis the 6,000 men of this county will draw nearly a million dollars. The amount to be received in Bloomington and Normal will be about $515,000 or four-sevenths of the total to be paid in the county.

75 years ago

April 15, 1948: Whether Normal and the surrounding territory should be a unit school district probably will be put before the voters May 8. The district would be the NCHS district except the Spaulding school district, all of Towanda High School district, Carlock High School district in McLean County and parts of Money Creek township.

50 years ago

April 15, 1973: Papers of the late Carl Vrooman, illustrating his public career, will be available for scholars at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Vrooman was assistant secretary of agriculture in 1914-19 for President Woodrow Wilson.

25 years ago

April 15, 1998: Planned renovations at the Twin City airport will ease parking congestion and allow it to continue offering a perk many others no longer do: free parking. By removing a 28-year-old airport hangar and paving the area, officials hope to ease a parking problem caused by an increase in average monthly airport traffic from 13,500 to 30,000 passengers during the past two years.

