75 years ago: Normal to host a thousand music educators

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Jan. 12, 1923: Centralization of switching operations at the Bloomington terminal between Locust and Division streets has been decided upon by the Chicago & Alton management. To create this, the enlargement of local yards will be necessary, forcing the demolishment of the hotel owned by the company on West Chestnut Street.

75 years ago

Jan. 12, 1948: A state music teachers’ meeting is expected to attract some 1,000 grade school and college musicians and about 500 instructors from all parts of the state to the Illinois State Normal University campus was announced by Dr. Emma R. Knudson, ISNU music department head. The annual conference of the Illinois Music Educators Association will be Feb. 20 and 21. The event will feature guest artists and top music groups from across the state will appear, as well as exhibitors of music equipment.

50 years agoJan. 12, 1973: Normal’s City Council agreed to participate in a long-range water development study being organized by the Association of Commerce & Industry of McLean County. The proposed study could result in a revival of planning for a dam on the Mackinaw River in Woodford County.

25 years ago

Jan. 12, 1998: Savidge Lanes in Bloomington is unlikely to succumb to the trend of “techno bowling” any time soon. Since the business moved to its current location at 1006 E. Lincoln St. 25 years ago, little has changed. There’s been new carpeting, and an automatic scorekeeper was purchased seven years ago, but nothing very dramatic has been taken away or added over the years. And that’s just the way owner Tom Meyers likes it.

