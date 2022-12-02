75 years ago; Normal to add tax on theater tickets

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Dec. 2, 1922: Twenty-seven cases of scarlet fever, more than in any other month during the last four years, were reported in Bloomington in November. Chicken pox led with 45 cases during the month, but this disease is causing less concern than scarlet fever, which is more dangerous. Most of the cases this year, however, have been mild.

75 years ago

Dec. 2, 1947: Normal town fathers hinted that they would act soon, possibly later this month, to levy a 4% city tax on each ticket sold at the town's only theater. This is the same as the tax recently approved by the Bloomington City Council. "Our present theater license fee of $100 was established when theater admission was only 25 cents," one councilman said. "Now it's 40 cents, but our city fee hasn't changed."

50 years ago

Dec. 2, 1972: In "Hear a Noise," playwright John Adams, an Illinois State University junior, has sought to examine man's ability to confront and understand life's death struggle. The one-act play, directed by Adams, opened at ISU's Allen Theatre in the Centennial Building. It is built around a central character, a musician named Jason. The play follows his attempt to understand something that torments him — perhaps a struggle to make meaning from existence.

25 years ago

Dec. 2, 1997: Teachers have been reading books to students for eons, but 24 Illinois State University students gave the old practice a twist by writing "ABC About Me" books for students in Janenne Scott's third-grade class at Oakland school. After 13 weeks of being pen pals, the two groups met for the first time at the District 87 school. "We wrote something about our pen pal by using each letter of the alphabet," said Jenni Cindel, one of the ISU students.