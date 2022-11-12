75 years ago: Nearly 100 try out for 'Follies'

100 years ago

Nov. 12, 1922: Friends in this city will be interested to learn that Mr. Orley E. Gray of Bloomington is winning much recognition as a writer of short stories, serials and poems. The September issue of Sports Afield contains the first installment of “Lost Lake.” He is also the author of “Uncle Jason” and “Gold Valley” and other stories.

75 years ago

Nov. 12, 1947: Nearly 100 people turned out to try out for some of the specialty singing and dancing numbers in the “Follies of 1947.” The “Follies” will be presented Dec. 4 and 5 at the Scottish Rite auditorium. Frank Lloyd of New York, the producer and director of the show, has announced that rehearsal tryouts for the dance numbers will be held at the YMCA.

50 years agoNov. 12, 1972: A former Twin City model and student now living in Hawaii will appear in a December showing of the Brian Keith television show, “Little People.” Betty Leary is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward McGowan of 402 Grandview Drive, Normal. She is in her junior year at the University of Hawaii, majoring in mathematics and home economics. She attended ISU her first two years and is a graduate of Fashion ‘70s Model Agency and School in Bloomington.

25 years ago

Nov. 12, 1997: The 1997 McLean County Easter Seal Christmas Ornament will feature a rural church in Funks Grove. The “Official Christmas Ornament for the City of Bloomington, Town of Normal and McLean County” will be sold to raise money to help Easter Seal provide direct programs and services to children and adults with disabilities. This year’s ornament is the eighth in a collectible series.