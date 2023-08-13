How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

Aug. 13, 1923: The reunion of the Rapp family was held today at the country home of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Zimmerman, two miles east of San Jose. The eight children of the late John and Katherine Rapp, who were pioneer settlers of Logan County, are still living and are as follows: Mr. Henry Rapp, Mr. Chris Rapp, Ben Rapp, Mrs. Mary Becker and Mrs. Emma Froebe.

75 years agoAug. 13, 1948: Thursday, Aug. 12, was a community holiday in Minonk, as all places of business closed their doors for a parade and picnic. Other activities of the day were carried on in the city park and included band concerts, games and contests, a magic show, a baseball game and a display of handwork done by boys and girls in the recreation program.

50 years agoAug. 13, 1973: Nearly all Central Illinois meat packers who spoke to The Pantagraph agreed: There is no shortage of beef; it’s just all “on the hoof.” The Nixon administration’s price freeze (until Sept. 12) does not affect the price of live cattle, meaning that those who want meat for resale must buy cattle at unrestrained prices and sell at restrained prices.

25 years ago

Aug. 13, 1998: The Wild West country dance club has stepped out of line by holding teen nights while serving alcohol, Bloomington Mayor Judy Markowitz said, and the two can no longer be mixed. The club at 1035 Wylie Drive opened in 1996, promising to offer two “family nights” each week in which parents and teens could learn country line dancing. However, during those times, alcohol is still served.

