How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago
Aug. 13, 1923: The reunion of the Rapp family was held today at the country home of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Zimmerman, two miles east of San Jose. The eight children of the late John and Katherine Rapp, who were pioneer settlers of Logan County, are still living and are as follows: Mr. Henry Rapp, Mr. Chris Rapp, Ben Rapp, Mrs. Mary Becker and Mrs. Emma Froebe.
75 years agoAug. 13, 1948: Thursday, Aug. 12, was a community holiday in Minonk, as all places of business closed their doors for a parade and picnic. Other activities of the day were carried on in the city park and included band concerts, games and contests, a magic show, a baseball game and a display of handwork done by boys and girls in the recreation program.
50 years agoAug. 13, 1973: Nearly all Central Illinois meat packers who spoke to The Pantagraph agreed: There is no shortage of beef; it’s just all “on the hoof.” The Nixon administration’s price freeze (until Sept. 12) does not affect the price of live cattle, meaning that those who want meat for resale must buy cattle at unrestrained prices and sell at restrained prices.
25 years ago
Aug. 13, 1998: The Wild West country dance club has stepped out of line by holding teen nights while serving alcohol, Bloomington Mayor Judy Markowitz said, and the two can no longer be mixed. The club at 1035 Wylie Drive opened in 1996, promising to offer two “family nights” each week in which parents and teens could learn country line dancing. However, during those times, alcohol is still served.
101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922
These three attracted the most attention from antique fanciers witnessing the parade at the Minonk community holiday on Aug. 12, 1948. Robert Daehler, left, rode an ancient tricycle owned by Sidney Tallyn. Mrs. Bert Goodwin, center, wore a 125-year-old dress of her grandmother's and wheeled a 75-year-old baby buggy found in an attic. Her grandson, John Goodwin Plumley, is shown in a suit worn by Mr. Goodwin when he was a little boy. Mrs. Lawrence Barth of Rutland, right, wheeled her baby in a 100-year-old buggy purchased recently in Peoria and wore her mother-in-law's wedding dress. This photo appeared in the Aug. 13, 1948, edition of The Pantagraph.
Thursday, Aug. 12, 1948, was a holiday in Minonk as all places of business closed their doors for a community parade and picnic. The event, sponsored by the local Chamber of Commerce, was designed to climax the town's summer recreation program. Seventy-seven prizes were given for best costumes and best decorated vehicles entered in the parade. Other activities of the day were carried on in the city park and included band concerts, games and contests, a magic show, a baseball game and a display of handicraft work done by boys and girls in the recreation program. This photo appeared in the Aug. 13, 1948, edition of The Pantagraph.