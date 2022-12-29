75 years ago: Meadows church members save resident's belongings from fire

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Dec. 29, 1922: Work of changing the lighting at the courthouse from direct to alternating current is now underway. The change is one of importance as a matter of economy for the county; it is costing but a few hundred dollars to install the new system, which can be operated at less expense than the current one.

75 years ago

Dec. 29, 1947: One hundred men and boys, recruited from the congregation of the Mennonite church in the McLean County community of Meadows, saved the personal belongings and furniture in the home of Kenneth Rosenberger, which burned to the ground. A neighbor, discovering the blaze, ran to the church for help, and the Rev. George Gundy dismissed the congregation. The Gridley fire department arrived an hour later, too late to save the dwelling. Christmas toys, rugs and even curtains were saved by the church crew.

50 years agoDec. 29, 1972: A new recreation program for junior and senior high school students is being launched by the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department. Known as BPARTC, the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Teen Club will include activities such as trips to Chicago and St. Louis, tobogganing, snow and water skiing, ice skating, dances, an “Oldies but Goodies” night and beach parties.

25 years ago

Dec. 29, 1997: Rich Follmer keeps waiting to see if someone will pinch him and wake him up, but the McLean County farmer’s dream continues to unfold. The dream is Progressive Farm Products, a farm equipment manufacturing business employing 20 full-time workers at the corner of U.S. 51 and Interstate 39, just north of Normal. The company ranks No. 3 in the manufacturing world of tillage and fertilizer application tools.

