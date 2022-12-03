75 years ago: McLean County sets milk standards

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Dec. 3, 1922: A building of its own for the Home Sweet Home Mission is the project for which its manager, Will Shelper, has in mind for the present time, and in which he will ask the assistance of churches in the next few months. It is expected that plans will be completed this week to incorporate the mission and thus give it a legal organization.

75 years ago

Dec. 3, 1947: McLean County's board of supervisors approved, by a vote of 23-15, a resolution governing the production of milk and milk products in the county. The resolution provides, in part, that only grade A milk may be sold to final consumer, hotels, grocery stores and restaurants after April 1, 1949. The distant date was set to allow milk producers time to comply with sanitation requirements.

50 years ago

Dec. 3, 1972: Gift Lift, Bloomington-Normal's way of remembering the forgotten, will help bring Christmas to adults and children in area institutions for the 12th year. Last year, residents responded with $1,250 in cash contributions and 1,240 gifts to the program, conducted by the McLean County Association for Mental Health. More than 300 residents in 13 shelter area homes in the county, and about 90 in Lincoln State School, Peoria and Kankakee State hospitals, and Murray and Fox children's centers in Centralia and Dwight, received the gifts and money.

25 years ago

Dec. 3, 1997: Pontiac is among 10 small towns highlighted in a two-page spread in this week's issue of Time magazine. The list appears in conjunction with an eight-page story focusing on the flight from suburbia to small towns through the eyes of Wilmington, Ohio, residents. The article's 10 featured towns are all part of the National Main Street project, which provides professional assistance with revitalization.