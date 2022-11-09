75 years ago: McLean County sanitorium gets rehabilitation coordinator

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Nov. 9, 1922: A new memorial gateway has been erected at Illinois Wesleyan University's campus. Designed by Arthur Pillsbury, the gateway was erected by the Bloomington Association of Commerce and contains the names of Wesleyan founders, including Jesse W. Fell and David Davis.

75 years ago

Nov. 9, 1947: Miss Frances Baker, the first rehabilitation coordinator to be hired by the McLean County Tuberculosis sanitorium, has become like a breath of fresh spring to many patients at the Fairview sanitorium in Normal. She discarded hundreds of out-of-date books and has added the opportunity for all manner of activities, including homemaking, crafts, games, knitting, education, vocational counseling and more.

50 years ago

Nov. 9, 1972: Parents of kindergarten through third grade students in Bloomington public schools can believe their children when they come home next Monday without report cards. Dr. William Legge, curriculum director, said teachers are instead scheduling personal conferences with parents to report on pupil progress during the first nine weeks of school. However, new report cards have been designed and will be sent home at the end of the second grading period.

25 years ago

Nov. 9, 1997: An estimated 200 people showed up on the east side of the old courthouse square for the dedication of the McLean County World War II Memorial, which was recently completed after three years of planning and labor. More than 4,000 hours of work were donated, along with all physical labor, building materials and equipment for the project. The idea for a memorial was born in 1994.