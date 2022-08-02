75 years ago: McLean County fair preparations underway

100 years ago

Aug. 2, 1922: An ordinance designed to bar billboards in the vicinity of residences was passed by the city council providing a penalty of $10 to $100 for violation. While the ordinance provides that a sign may be erected with the consent of four-fifths of the residents on both sides of the block, it is not probable that such consent can be secured in one instance out of a hundred.

75 years ago

Aug. 2, 1947: Seventy tents that will house the entries to the 1947 McLean County fair next week are being put up at the Farm Bureau field. The fair will open Tuesday morning with the grand parade of livestock at 7 p.m., followed by a 4-H pageant, with the winner of the district Typical Farm family contest being named at 7:45 p.m.

50 years ago

Aug. 2, 1972: Two Social Security Administration employees were recognized for 30 years of service by their coworkers. Miss Helen Brennan and Miss Lois Zier received service pins and certificates at an office party at the Bloomington Social Security office, 527 N. Center. Miss Brennan has lived here since 1952 and Miss Zier is a native of the city.

25 years ago

Aug. 2, 1997: A group of McLean County Historical Society volunteers participated in an archeological dig on the east side of the museum grounds in downtown Bloomington. The dig was started because a World War II memorial will soon be constructed. The dig had several finds, including a drinking fountain for horses and people that was functional around 1874.