75 years ago: McLean County begins anti-rat campaign

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 27, 1922: When the football elevens representing Bloomington and Normal Community High trot out on the gridiron at Fans Field this afternoon for their annual scrap, the largest crowd that has witnessed a grid scrap here between two high schools in ten years is expected to be present. It is homecoming at Bloomington High School, and with the traditional rivalry that exists between the two schools, a crowd of 2,000 persons can be reasonably expected.

75 years ago

Oct. 27, 1947: Every farmer and village in McLean County is invited to take part in a rat control campaign that opens today and will result in hundreds of people spreading poisoned bait on Nov. 21. Farm adviser Eugene Mosbacher said rat bait will cost 60 cents a pound, and every rat killed would mean at least three bushels of corn saved for feed and food production. High school agricultural teachers and their classes are to become active this week in taking farmers' bait orders.

50 years ago

Oct. 27, 1972: Bids on Normal's new indoor-outdoor swimming pool facility at Chiddix Junior High School are expected to be sent to construction firms in early November. It will take approximately nine months to build the facility, estimated at $500,000, officials say. The combination indoor-outdoor pool would have a plastic dome over it for fall, winter and spring use. Normal residents approved a $450,000 bond issue for the pool facility in April 1971.

25 years ago

Oct. 27, 1997: For a project with contentious beginnings nearly 22 years ago, it's been smooth passage lately for the Bloomer Shippers Connecting Railroad, more commonly known as the Bloomer Line. One of 23 privately owned rail lines in the state, the Bloomer Line has grown from an abandoned stretch of Illinois Central Gulf track to a busy grain and fertilizer transport company handling 4,000 rail cars annually. Money generated from shipments allowed the company this year to replace two locomotives and build an engine house.