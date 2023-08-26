How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 26, 1923: The old Metropole building on the east side of the courthouse square, which is now being remodeled for the American State Bank, will give the bank very commodious and comfortable quarters. The front up to the second story will be polished pink graphite. There will be a large central entrance of bronze into the building's lobby.

75 years ago

Aug. 26, 1948: The clubhouse site of the now-defunct Maplewood Country Club in Normal has been purchased for the location of a 32-bed rest home for elderly women. Mrs. Eva Sutton, who operates a similar home in El Paso, told The Pantagraph that she had purchased the property from A.H. Belt.

50 years ago

Aug. 26, 1973: Dr. David Gehrenbeck, assistant professor of organ and sacred music at Illinois Wesleyan University, will be organist-choirmaster at Normal's First United Methodist Church beginning next Sunday. Gehrenbeck joined the IWU faculty in 1971.

25 years ago

Aug. 26, 1998: About 100 students are living in lounges because of a temporary housing crunch at Illinois State University. Some will soon move into regular rooms, said Mindy Mangialardi, associate director of residential life. She said she expected to have all the students reassigned to regular rooms within a month.

