How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 15, 1923: Mr. and Mrs. Ben Heiniger live on a farm four miles southeast of Morton, where their triplets were born on Oct. 21, 1915. The children — Elda, Elma and Elsa — attend the Phillips school near their home. Miss Clara Oekei is the teacher; the triplets are in second grade.

75 years ago

July 15, 1948: Another old Bloomington mansion is crumbling, and it's for the birds. Literally: The fabulous but weather-beaten little birdhouse at 108 S. Morris Ave. is marking its 35th year. It was crafted by the late Peter Edling, a coal miner who enjoyed watching birds in the yard. He placed the structure, which was modeled on a home he admired, 15 feet in the air on stilts.

50 years ago

July 15, 1973: Some of the business leaders who have been working in recent years to revitalize downtown Bloomington say they would like to bring a mall to the area. The speaker at the upcoming annual meeting of Bloomington Unlimited Inc. will be Kenneth Paust, the driving force behind a $750,000 downtown mall in Richmond, Indiana. The possibility comes as the central business district has seen $22.3 million in public and private investment in recent years.

25 years ago

July 15, 1998: After more than five months of demolition, construction and waiting out the weather, Feeney Oil Co. is now in the process of opening its new Northtown Thrifty Mart and Shell Station at the corner of Raab Road and U.S. 51 in Normal. A Burger King restaurant being built in the same 5,000-square-foot building is slated to be finished and ready for service by Sept. 1. The 24-hour service station includes 12 new pumps and a variety of convenience store food items.

