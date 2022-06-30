75 years ago: Loud motorcycles in downtown Bloomington draw complaints

100 years ago

June 30, 1922: Charity and pleasure mingled at "The Oaks," Bloomington's residential garden, where the Russian Near East relief carnival opened for its first night. Roughly 10,000 people contributed to the cause and enjoyed amusements, including the cartooning of Sidney Smith, the famous creator of the "Gumps" comic strip.

75 years ago

June 30, 1947: Complaints received by the Bloomington Police Department concerning unnecessary noise by motorcyclists, taxi drivers and automobile drivers has resulted in a "fair warning to all of them" by Police Chief S. Clyde Hibbens. Specifically, one of the chief complaints was the gunning of motorcycles about 2 or 3 a.m. each morning in downtown Bloomington.

50 years ago

June 30, 1972: Effie R. Swearingen, postal clerk at McLean for the past 30 years, retires today. When she began her career in 1942, mail came in by train four times a day; later it came twice a day by bus, and now it is trucked in twice a day. After her retirement, she will use her new time to "do what I want to do and not hurry."

25 years ago

June 30, 1997: No mountains in Illinois? No matter, notes National Geographic World magazine, which profiled Bloomington's Upper Limits Rock Gym and a group of local kids in a recent issue. The article discussed the climbing routes, which begin at 35 feet high, with names like Twister and Orange Crush. The monthly magazine has a circulation of about 1 million.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff