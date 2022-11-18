75 years ago: Lincoln soldier's body returned

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

Nov. 18, 1922: Approximately $900,000 will be collected by ex-service men of McLean County when the state compensation is paid, it was estimated. There were about 6,000 men in the world war from this county, and it is estimated that each man will receive approximately $150.

75 years ago

Nov. 18, 1947: The body of Sgt. Paul Brown, son of Mr. and Mrs. George L. Bowen of Lincoln, will arrive in Lincoln later this week. Brown was killed in action on Nov. 25, 1944, in Germany. Sgt. Brown was born Dec. 24, 1921, in Spencer County, Indiana. He enlisted on Aug. 3, 1942, and took part in the North African, Sicilian and Normandy invasions, and had received the presidential citation. Surviving are his parents, three brothers and one sister.

50 years agoNov. 18, 1972: Bloomington-Normal hospitals — Brokaw, Mennonite and St. Joseph’s — will extend their visiting hours between noon and 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson said the hospitals were aiming to provide greater convenience for the visiting public. The hospitals say they will continue to request that only two visitors be with a patient at a given time and that children under age 12 not visit in patient care areas, in accord with state law. Visitors are encouraged to limit their visits to 15 minutes or less.

25 years ago

Nov. 18, 1997: The Normal City Council approved an agreement to allow a police officer to be stationed at Unit 5 schools. A $75,000 federal grant will help pay for the officer for the next three years. The officer will provide security and investigate crimes, but other duties will include working with potential dropouts, speaking to history and government classes, participating in student conferences as needed and promoting community-school relations.