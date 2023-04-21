How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 20, 1923: Fire that started in a barn in Pontiac destroyed two residences and burned the roof of a third. Three horses were killed. One of the city's water mains burst, delaying the fire department response. Loss is estimated at several thousand dollars. Insurance is said to cover the loss on the three dwellings, but not on the barn and horses that were owned by butcher J.E. Stack.

75 years ago

April 20, 1948: Seventy-nine percent of the Illinois Wesleyan University student body reported to campus polls to elect Jack Malban president of the IWU Student Union for the next year. Malban, a Navy veteran and junior from Farmington, defeated Maywood junior Roy Grenier, 535-422. A new system of stamped ballots and counting methods were used under the direction of Jim Crumbaugh, LeRoy, chairman of the election.

50 years ago

April 20, 1973: Normal residents are being invited to check out the town's new $30,000 sewer televising machine, which gives an on-the-spot view of the inside of problem sewer pipes. Public Works director Donald Danielson said crews would welcome anyone in the area of work to come up to the trucks and watch the operation. "That includes the TV room inside the televising equipment truck," said Danielson. "We're proud of the new equipment and want people to see it in action."

25 years ago

April 21, 1998: The town of Normal plans to take Illinois Power to court over the issue of tree trimming to determine who has authority over the practice — the town as a home-rule body or the Illinois Commerce Commission, as maintained by IP. The two are in ongoing talks about a proposed franchise agreement after a 53-year-old pact expired in November. In the meantime, the Normal City Council has issued a moratorium on tree trimming by IP.

