75 years ago: Illinois Wesleyan kicks off year with fashion show

100 years ago

Sept. 11, 1922: The 65th consecutive year for the operation of Illinois State Normal University will open with one of the largest if not the largest enrollment ever recorded for a fall term. Last year, enrollment was at roughly 600 in the fall and passed the 800 mark in the spring. This year, it is expected that enrollment will be somewhat larger than last year, but it is questionable as to whether the enrollment of 1916 will be passed. Read the story.

75 years ago

Sept. 11, 1947: Highlighting freshman week at Illinois Wesleyan University was a style show for young women held at Presser Hall auditorium. Sponsor of the show was the Women's League, a Wesleyan organization which heads all other women's groups on campus. A number of outstanding campus leaders were introduced to the new students as they modeled the latest trends in college clothing for fall. A tea in the reception room followed the show. Read the story.

50 years ago

Sept. 11, 1972: John Briggs, a resident at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac, will turn 101 years old later this week. Briggs began his life on a farm 10 miles southeast of Bloomington, taught high school for 40 years and worked as a principal for about seven years, and then became involved in the insurance business in Decatur. He has lived at Evenglow for the past eight years; he has two daughters and one son, who visit as often as they are able. Read the story.

25 years ago

Sept. 11, 1997: Twenty 1998 red, white and blue Corvettes — more than $1 million worth of automobiles — enriched the appearance of Main Street in Lexington. That doesn't count the other 30 Corvettes that made up a cavalcade that rolled into Lexington along "Memory Lane," a part of the first alignment of Old U.S. 66. Dick Almond, brand manager for Corvette, said the idea came from a coworker, Sarah DeVrs, who said the company needed to do something different to showcase its vehicles. Read the story.