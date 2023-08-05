How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 5, 1923: It will be of timely interest to recall that the Coolidge family here is related to that of new President Calvin Coolidge. Mr. Cliff Coolidge said the family has traced its roots back to the 13th century. The first Coolidge in America was John, who came in 1630 from England to try his fortunes. His descendent, Joseph, is the family member those in Illinois say is an ancestor. He was killed in the battle of Lexington, leaving a widow and 12 children.

75 years ago

Aug. 5, 1948: Illinois State Normal University's physical plant, now worth more than $3 million, will probably double in value with the addition of several new buildings in the next few years, President R.W. Fairchild said. Planned for the campus are a $1.9 million special education building, a $606,000 administration building and a $205,000 addition to the mechanical system.

50 years ago

Aug. 5, 1973: Chiqeeta Dawn Verban, 16, an honor student at Lincoln Community High School has been named 1973 fair queen. She is the high school speech team's varsity verse and prose reader, chairman of the student exchange, student government and radio staff representative, Science Club secretary and special team representative. She plans to be a lawyer or have a career connected in some way with speech or anthropology.

25 years ago

Aug. 5, 1998: Even with new prisons being built in Lawrence, Perry and Macon counties, the Illinois Department of Corrections is still faced with significant overcrowding, a spokesman said. It can accommodate the projected 1,500 to 2,500 annual growth but is still operating at more than 164% of its capacity, housing more than 42,000 inmates as of June with cell space for just 25,753.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'