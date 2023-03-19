How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 19, 1923: The Rev. Rupert Holloway addressed his Unitarian church congregation on the subject, "Is Prohibition a Success?" He concluded that it is both a success and a failure: a success because of the decrease in crimes and deaths due to alcohol and increases in savings accounts, but a failure because nothing has been offered to take its place.

75 years ago

March 19, 1948: Nine months late, and stalked by practically every type of calamity, the Illinois State Normal University 1947 yearbook has reached the student body. The yearbook was first delayed by development of a new type of makeup in which all the students were pictured in candid shots rather than conventional photographs. After the book was sent to the printers, identifications for all pictures were lost and a depleted staff worked through the summer to identify the students.

50 years ago

March 19, 1973: Davis Merwin, 73, former publisher of The Daily Pantagraph and father of the present publisher, died in Florida after a lingering illness. He served as publisher from 1925 to 1935, and his "retirement" at age 38 was only the signal for an expanded career as an engineer, aviator, world traveler and soldier. A Marine private in WWI, Merwin was commissioned a Marine captain in December 1942 and was a colonel by the end of WWII.

25 years ago

March 19, 1998: Fifth graders at Oakland Elementary School in Bloomington have established a program to exchange letters, videotapes and gifts with Beer Al-Ameer School in Nazareth, Israel. A fifth grade class at Eugene Field Elementary School in Normal is doing a similar exchange with children at the Lutheran School in Ramallah on the Palestinian-controlled West Bank. The idea was conceived by Joe Crabill, an Illinois State University history professor, and his colleague Deborah Oberg.

