How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 4, 1923: An appropriate dedication of the John McBarnes Memorial Hall will be arranged for the formal opening of the building. The dedication may be only a simple ceremonial, if prominent speakers cannot be secured. It is hoped, however, to make the occasion as auspicious as was the laying of the cornerstone, May 27, 1922, when thousands of persons thronged into the city.

75 years ago

Feb. 4, 1948: A $7.50 increase in fees per semester was approved by the Illinois State Normal University Senate. The increase will become effective July 1. The raise, based on the increased cost of educating students, was approved by the Teachers College board at its January meeting and was recommended to the university senate by the ISNU administrative council. This will mean that ISNU's all-inclusive fees during the regular year will be $40 per semester instead of $32.50.

50 years ago

Feb. 4, 1973: Ten inmates at the McLean County Jail are receiving free basic education under the auspices of the Bloomington-Normal Adult Education Program. The program, a first for the county, consists of basic instruction in English, math, science, social science and the Constitution. Of 40 inmates surveyed at the county jail in December, only 10 had high school diplomas.

25 years ago

Feb. 4, 1998: When Marc Becker and his wife, Cheryl Musch, planned to go to southern Mexico during winter break, they thought they were volunteering to build a school. But all that changed after the Dec. 22 massacre of 45 Indians in the town of Acteal, one of many areas affected by fighting between the government and Zapatista Army of the National Liberation. So Becker, an Illinois State University professor who teaches Mexican history, and Musch instead found themselves taking testimony from people who survived the attack.

