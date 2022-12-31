75 years ago: Illinois State sets records, marks anniversaries

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Dec. 31, 1922: The annual Geltmacher New Year's dinner for the unfortunate children of Bloomington and Normal will be held at the YMCA at noon Jan. 1. The dinner will follow a program given at 10:30 a.m. It will be remembered that twenty years ago, John Geltmacher left a sum of money with which to provide a dinner each year for poor children.

75 years ago

Dec. 31, 1947: In addition to having the largest number (2,052) of resident students on campus in its history this year, Illinois State Normal University also broke previous records with the number of men enrolled (1,927) and the number of on-campus faculty members (228). Anniversaries observed during the year include the university's 90th birthday, the 75th birthday of the student YWCA, the 25th birthday of the campus chapter of Kappa Delta Pi and the 40th anniversary of the university's first conference championship.

50 years ago

Dec. 31, 1972: Rhoda and Kenneth Starkey, 616 W. Locust, are raising a large collection of parakeets, canaries, lovebirds, parrots and cockatiels in their home. They wake up at 6 a.m. to start feeding the birds the three bunches of endive and six pounds of birdseed they eat every day. The hobby dates back to when Rhoda Starkey was a little girl and not allowed to have a dog or cat. "But my sister bought a bird and I bought one and it wasn't very long until ..."

25 years ago

Dec. 31, 1997: Although it could cost them thousands of dollars, District 87 officials agree that State Farm's current tax bill is too high. School board President Keith Davis said the district will not fight the company's attempt to have its taxes lowered. State Farm is protesting a multiplier placed on its corporate south building, regional office, corporate headquarters and an employee parking garage, all in Bloomington.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'