How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

July 25, 1923: The newly installed street lighting system on South Main Street in Bloomington is set for dedication next week. There will be a pavement dance, organizers said, and the new lights — which extend to the end of the pavement at the city limits — will be turned on for the first time. Property owners in the area united to do much of the work themselves, cutting the cost of the project roughly in half.

75 years ago

July 25, 1948: National Guardsmen from McLean County “fell in” at 7 a.m. on South Center Street to answer “here” to roll call before embarking for a two-week field training session at Fort Sheridan in Lake County. The 396th Antiaircraft Battalion pulled out at 8 a.m. About 200 men from the county will take part in the field operation.

50 years agoJuly 25, 1973: Faced with new state and federal pollution standards, the Bloomington-Normal Sanitary District’s trustees didn’t have much choice in calling for a bond issue to help finance modernization of the district’s disposal plant. Twin City residents will vote next Monday, July 30, on a $3 million bond issue to provide local funding for an estimated $9.2 million plant improvement.

25 years ago

July 25, 1998: Unless Bloomington provides $3 million in sales tax rebates to the owners of Eastland Mall, plans for a 125,000-square-foot Famous-Barr anchor store will be dropped and Kohl’s may leave the mall for another location. The Bloomington City Council will take final action on the agreement at its next meeting on July 27. If approved, mall owners will proceed with a $28 million expansion.

