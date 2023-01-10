75 years ago: Illinois Central railroad engineers retire

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Jan. 10, 1923: Citing politics are waxing warm, and present indications are that during the next few days, there will be many candidates in the field seeking political preferment. Two or three candidates have already cast their hats in the ring and others have their sombreros tilted rakishly over one eye and are thinking seriously of tossing them in with the other headgear.

75 years ago

Jan. 10, 1948: The combined years of service of two veteran Illinois Central railroad engineers who retired Jan. 1 total just 100. They are H.P. “Pat” Hall of Chicago, who is retiring on pension after 54 years on the railroad, and Charles Davis of Clinton, ending his railroading after 46 years in the locomotive cab.

50 years agoJan. 10, 1973: Repainting buses a bright yellow. Rides for 25 cents instead of 30 cents. A new route to link downtown Bloomington and downtown Normal via Eastland Shopping Center and K-Mart discount store. All three items were part of the Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System trustees’ final strategy session in preparation for the takeover of public bus service in the Twin Cities on Jan. 15.

25 years ago

Jan. 10, 1998: Chances are, tonight may be the last time the state’s Lotto jackpot hits the $33 million mark. That’s because the Lotto game is being revamped in an attempt to boost slumping sales. Starting with the Jan. 17 drawing, prizes will be smaller, mainly because Illinois Lottery officials will be retiring six of the 54 balls used to pick up the top game’s winning numbers.

