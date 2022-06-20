75 years ago: Hudson barber gets a bull-riding visitor

100 years ago

June 20, 1922: Bloomington, as well as Clinton and Morris, has a case of damage to a dwelling by "white ants." Posts and railings of the front porch at the home of Hannah Larison, 414 E. Beecher St., were honeycombed out by the ants, which were found at work in the burrows. Porch posts and railings were replaced and the insects removed; there was no evidence that they remained in the house.

75 years ago

June 20, 1947: Herb Abrams had promised Hudson barber Elmer Lindsey that one of these days, Abrams would break a bull for riding and gallop him into the Lindsey barber shop. Abrams made good on the promise, riding on his mauve bull, Charlie, to the barber shop about a mile away from Abrams' farm. A Pantagraph photo captured the occasion.

50 years ago

June 20, 1972: Plans to construct a four-story combination office and apartment building at Front and East Streets in downtown Bloomington have been announced by developers who say the project will cost $1 million. The developers are stockholders in One-O-Two South East, Inc., a new corporation whose president is Bloomington attorney David Davis Jr.

25 years ago

June 20, 1997: Nearly 800 students are honing their skills through Illinois State University's College of Youth, which offers classes like "From the Mud Comes a Bud," "Bike and Sketch the Constitution Trail" and "Medieval Mania." The program, affiliated with ISU's College of Education, began in 1981 to enrich the experiences of Central Illinois students.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff