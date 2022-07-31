75 years ago: How's the weather in China? Bloomington dad gets call

100 years ago

July 31, 1922: Elmer Kincaid prevented O. Sebastian's store in Danvers from being robbed. Kincaid, who lives nearby, left to get a drink of water at the pump across the street around 3:30 a.m. He saw a man standing near the store who left immediately; four men drove away in a car. Investigation revealed that all of the stops were removed from a rear window. It is supposed that the store would have been looted if Kincaid hadn't appeared.

75 years ago

July 31, 1947: How's the weather in China? Hot as the dickens, according to John Fremont Melby, son of Harry Melby, 4 White Place, who called his father from Nanking on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. It was midnight in China when he made the call. The younger Melby, who is second secretary of the U.S. embassy in Nanking, said he had planted a garden at his house. The corn he brought with him from Central Illinois isn't doing too well.

50 years ago

July 31, 1972: Those attending this week's McLean County Fair may expect to have their hands shaken by a number of campaigning politicians, their relatives or representatives. Attending the fair Tuesday will be Mrs. Richard Ogilvie, wife of the governor; their daughter, Elizabeth, will attend Thursday night; Miss Aurelia Pucinski, daughter of Congressman Roman Pucinski, will be with her father Tuesday as he campaigns for U.S. Senate.

25 years ago

July 31, 1997: The movies won't be blockbusters like "Air Force One" and "Men in Black," but Drive-In Ministries still hopes to pack in a crowd for a Twin City film festival next month. The organization will celebrate its 25th anniversary in Bloomington-Normal by showing Christian films for four weekends on the Glass Specialty property. Films will include "Love Note," "The Homecoming," "Razor's Edge," "Final Exit" and "Second Glance."