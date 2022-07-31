75 years ago: How's the weather in China? Bloomington dad gets call

100 years ago
July 31, 1922: Elmer Kincaid prevented O. Sebastian's store in Danvers from being robbed. Kincaid, who lives nearby, left to get a drink of water at the pump across the street around 3:30 a.m. He saw a man standing near the store who left immediately; four men drove away in a car. Investigation revealed that all of the stops were removed from a rear window. It is supposed that the store would have been looted if Kincaid hadn't appeared.
75 years ago
July 31, 1947: How's the weather in China? Hot as the dickens, according to John Fremont Melby, son of Harry Melby, 4 White Place, who called his father from Nanking on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. It was midnight in China when he made the call. The younger Melby, who is second secretary of the U.S. embassy in Nanking, said he had planted a garden at his house. The corn he brought with him from Central Illinois isn't doing too well.
50 years ago
July 31, 1972: Those attending this week's McLean County Fair may expect to have their hands shaken by a number of campaigning politicians, their relatives or representatives. Attending the fair Tuesday will be Mrs. Richard Ogilvie, wife of the governor; their daughter, Elizabeth, will attend Thursday night; Miss Aurelia Pucinski, daughter of Congressman Roman Pucinski, will be with her father Tuesday as he campaigns for U.S. Senate.
25 years ago
July 31, 1997: The movies won't be blockbusters like "Air Force One" and "Men in Black," but Drive-In Ministries still hopes to pack in a crowd for a Twin City film festival next month. The organization will celebrate its 25th anniversary in Bloomington-Normal by showing Christian films for four weekends on the Glass Specialty property. Films will include "Love Note," "The Homecoming," "Razor's Edge," "Final Exit" and "Second Glance."
Compiled by Pantagraph staff