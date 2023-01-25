75 years ago: Homeless children placed with Bloomington organizations

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Jan. 25, 1923: Three European students, Hans Tiesler, Piet Roests and Jorgan Holck, arrived in Bloomington and are to be the guests of the Social Research Club of Illinois Wesleyan University. They will be entertained at the different fraternity houses and will speak at Wesleyan and Normal universities during their stay in this city. This evening at 7:30 p.m. they will speak at Amie Chapel at Wesleyan on the topic of “The Youth and His Part in the Reconstruction of Europe.”

75 years ago

Jan. 25, 1948: Eleven lived in an abandoned boxcar; 10 faced eviction from a barn they called home; and six were evicted from a tenement and took up housekeeping at the county farm. Nineteen children of the three families had been taken from their parents and “distributed” to the Baby Fold, Victory Hall and Lucy Orme Morgan home. Three of the oldest of the 22 involved children were made wards of the county court but allowed to remain with their parents.

50 years agoJan. 25, 1973: Bloomington Township Fire Chief Arthur McBurney believes he has found a system to speed arrival of his men to fire scenes. He has provided the Telephone Answering Service with two lists of firefighters to summon, depending on whether the call comes during the day or at night. Previously, operators had just one list, and they called names as they appeared on the sheet, resulting in delays.

25 years ago

Jan. 25, 1998: Buoyed by mild December weather and a lot of last-minute shoppers, Twin City retailers appear to have had a very merry Christmas. Some merchants, like K’s Merchandise in Bloomington’s Lakewood Plaza, had the added inducement of new buildings to draw in customers. Smaller recently opened stores also reported good figures. “There has been an overwhelming response from the customer,” said Ronnie Fauntroy, district director of 14 Eddie Bauer stores, including the Eastland Mall location that opened Oct. 16.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff

