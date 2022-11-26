75 years ago: Home Sweet Home marks 30th anniversary Thanksgiving

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Nov. 26, 1922: Mr. Delmar Schnapp, in reply to numerous questions, wishes to make clear that the Chatterton is not going into the showing of vaudeville. The fact that the Shubert Unit attractions are now appearing at his playhouse has caused some folks to assume that there has been some change. "I shall continue to bring here the best of everything on the legitimate stage," he said.

75 years ago

Nov. 26, 1947: This Thanksgiving is the 30th anniversary of the founding of Billy Shelper's annual Home Sweet Home City Rescue Mission, Inc., located on South Main Street. Shelper held his first free Thanksgiving feast at the mission on Nov. 25, 1917. A memorial trust, now containing $27,000, has been set up to perpetuate the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners he has provided at the mission since its founding.

50 years ago

Nov. 26, 1972: Illinois State University's biological sciences department has received more than $1 million in non-university funds for basic research over the past decade. Some subjects studied by researchers with the grant money include social behavior of two species of a tropical cichlid fish, physical and chemical agents that cause genetic mutations in pink bread mold, adaptations of animal cells to cold exposure, the insect commonly known as bark lice and the genetics of corn.

25 years ago

Nov. 26, 1997: Illinois State University professor Charles Orser will take his fifth group of college students this summer to Strokestown in County Roscommon, where they will excavate the home sites of tenant families. The program lasts five weeks. "The misperception of the Irish farm as stupid and backward, leading toward their starving and dying, is what needs changing," he said.