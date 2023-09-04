How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 4, 1923: A larger gathering of laboring men, free from their daily labors, gathered at Miller Park, where they heard their virtues extolled and vices upbraided by three speakers: Frank Gillespie, Alderman Frank Donovan and Frank Esper. After the speeches, athletic contests were held, and dancing was enjoyed in the pavilion.

75 years ago

Sept. 4, 1948: Emory Pryor, a service station operator in Heyworth, was awarded a gold medal by Illinois Central Railroad for his action in averting a possible accident on the line. After hearing a screeching noise when a train passed by, Pryor found and reported that a piece of scrap metal was wedged in a switch. Thanked for potentially averting a derailment, Pryor replied: "I live along the road and didn't want any cars piling up in my yard."

50 years ago

Sept. 4, 1973: Al A. Ulbrich, formerly of 11 White Place, has died at the age of 92. One of the founders of Ulbrich and Kraft men's store, he was born April 29, 1881, in Chicago. He moved to Bloomington in 1882 and worked at various firms before beginning his own business in 1924. He was active in a variety of civic causes and held positions on the boards of several area nonprofits.

25 years ago

Sept. 4, 1998: In a move believed to be the first of its kind by a major Bloomington-Normal employer, Illinois State University is offering a benefits plan to unmarried domestic partners of employees. The plan, which applies to gay and straight couples, has been adopted to demonstrate the university's commitment to diverse, nontraditional relationships that are becoming increasingly common, officials said.

