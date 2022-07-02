75 years ago: Heyworth family dog puts in a hard day's work

100 years ago

July 2, 1922: Little old 348 of "Doc Yak" and "Andy Grump" fame drove into the Illinois State Normal University driveway and Sidney Smith, "The Million Dollar Cartoonist," climbed out. He was escorted into the auditorium and presented to the student body by President David Felmley. After a few complimentary remarks, Smith proceeded to entertain the students with a chalk talk.

75 years ago

July 2, 1947: If dogs ever become eligible for social security, one of the first canine applicants will be Tippie, a 5-year-old shepherd and bird dog owned by the Claude Coone family of Heyworth. Tippie helps to load cattle on his owner's truck, guard the doors to the slaughterhouse and keep watch. Still, Tippie remains a gentle pet, fond of children and regarded by Coone as "one of the family."

50 years ago

July 2, 1972: One week after being named to the United States Olympic basketball team, Doug Collins has yet to grasp what he has accomplished. "It still seems like a dream," Collins said. "It's a great feeling. But maybe it will sink in when we all get together in San Francisco, and I see the rest of the guys." He will report there July 10.

25 years ago

July 2, 1997: Overcrowding at the McLean County Jail forced the transfer of prisoners to other areas for the first time since the facility was expanded in 1990. Twenty-five inmates were taken to four jails in surrounding counties over the weekend, in part because of nearly 20 arrests made Friday during Operation Broken Crown, the undercover Bloomington infiltration of the Latin Kings street gang.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff