75 years ago: Heyworth churches gather donations for German orphanage

100 years ago

Dec. 7, 1922: A long line of people awaiting their turn to mail packages at the Bloomington post office attests to the fact that the Christmas season is now in full swing. This is further evidenced by the liberal patronage which is being enjoyed by the majority of the retail stores. Postal workers will have an added burden in addition to handling the Christmas mail this year because of the extra worker involved in redeeming War Savings certificates for the treasury department, which fall due on Jan. 1, 1923.

75 years ago

Dec. 7, 1947: Packages of clothing, food and toys, to be shipped to an orphanage in Germany, were prepared by the Council of Churches of Heyworth. The articles were donated by Heyworth residents. The recently organized council has adopted a constitution presented by a temporary committee headed by the Rev. F. Murray Haworth. Provision has been made for representatives of youth groups of each church to be council members.

50 years agoDec. 7, 1972: The 11-month total of building permits for 1972 is the second highest annual total in Bloomington history. Permits issued in November included one for General Telephone Company to build its toll and switching center at the northwest corner of East and Monroe streets. The permit was for $3,320,000. The year’s total was exceeded only by the $40 million of construction work in 1970 when State Farm Insurance Companies’ corporate headquarters complex was started.

25 years ago

Dec. 7, 1997: Members of the Bloomington-Normal Home Builders Association continue to criticize the comprehensive parks plan recently approved by the Bloomington City Council. It calls for a dramatic expansion of public parks, particularly on the east and southwest sides; the home builders say the city doesn’t need more parks, and people do not use all of the parks they have now.

