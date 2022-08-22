75 years ago: Heat makes BloNo buses shriek

100 years ago

Aug. 22, 1922: Bloomington will have a careful, expert and rigid inspection of the materials which go into the new asphalt-coated pavements to be laid in the business district. Determined that there should be no easy-going inspection on these new streets, the city council has arranged with Walter Flood laboratories of Chicago for an expert chemist to inspect all the asphalt used. Samples from each train car will be sent to Chicago for testing.

75 years ago

Aug. 22, 1947: Banshee brakes of the Bloomington-Normal city buses were doctored by troubleshooters from the Ford Motor company and the Bendix corporation. According to manager Hal Hughes, the experts claim the squeaks and shrieks are due to overheating of the drums. Two vehicles were being equipped with air-cooled drums designed to eliminate the noise that has prompted irate citizen complaints to city officials and the bus company.

50 years ago

Aug. 22, 1972: Stanley Lantz, farm editor of the Daily Pantagraph since 1960, has been named a member of the Governor's Agricultural Trade Mission to Russia. Lantz will leave with the 15-member delegation in late September and will spend about nine days behind the Iron Curtain. Lantz will be one of three Illinois journalists on the tour. The mission will visit Soviet agriculture and trade ministries and farms.

25 years ago

Aug. 22, 1997: After spending the past six years helping push Illinois State University forward, Judith Riggs is making personal plans to be more laid back. Riggs, 56, vice president of institutional advancement, will retire June 10, 1998, to spend more time with her family. Since 1991, Riggs has headed institutional advancement, which oversees alumni services, development, university communications, media relations and the ISU Foundation.