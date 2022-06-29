75 years ago: Heat draws crowd to Miller Park

100 years ago

June 29, 1922: Arrangements are complete for the Woodford County Fourth of July celebration to be held in Eureka. Music will be provided by the Roanoke and Eureka bands; the principal address will be delivered by Frank Gillespie of Bloomington; vaudeville and sports of all kinds are planned, including a ball game between the Secor and Benson teams; and a parade will be held in which each city business will be represented with floats.

75 years ago

June 29, 1947: Roughly 1,000 Bloomington-Normal men, women and children sought the Miller Park beach and lake, a crowd that officials reported to be the highest so far this season. Temperatures reached 92 degrees during the afternoon, with a humidity reading of 62. Weather experts spoke to The Pantagraph about why the heat felt so particularly oppressive, and their comments supported the adage, "It's not the heat; it's the humidity."

50 years ago

June 29, 1972: Push-button telephone calling will be inaugurated in Bloomington-Normal this weekend. The system is General Telephone Company of Illinois' Touch Calling. The Twin City exchange will be the fourth in which the company has introduced the service, but it will be the largest GenTel exchange for Touch Calling in the state.

25 years ago

June 29, 1997: After nearly a year of work, the $2.6 million Fairview Family Aquatic Center in Normal will open on the Fourth of July. The new facility offers opportunities to take the plunge, play sand volleyball, dance among waterfalls, swim laps, zoom down a water slide or build a sand castle. Admission fees are $4 for 16 and older, $3 for ages 3 to 15 and free for ages 3 and younger.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff