75 years ago: 'Greatest Show on Earth' returns to Bloomington

100 years ago

Aug. 6, 1922: Commissioner John G. Welch of the department of parks and public property stated that he is endeavoring to devise some method of ridding Miller Park lake of a school of carp, which he believes are playing havoc with the bass, perch and other fish. He avers that some of these carp have attained an immense size and that they will eventually rid the waters of other fish.

75 years ago

Aug. 6, 1947: Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus — "The Greatest Show on Earth" — returns to Bloomington-Normal Aug. 19 for the first time in 11 years. The big show, to be held in O'Neil Park, will arrive from Peoria in the first show-owned fleet of air-conditioned sleeping cars in circus history, plus the many special cars needed for its array of animals and equipment.

50 years ago

Aug. 6, 1972: Federal funds may be used to hire a conservationist who would work on recreation and environmental development plans for Evergreen Lake. The McLean County Regional Planning Commission, which is authorized to administer the federal Emergency Employment Act program in the county, has asked for $10,800 for the conservationist in its application for funding of the program.

25 years ago

Aug. 6, 1997: It took $18,000 in donations, sponsors and grants and 100 volunteers to make Bloomington's National Night Out at Miller Park a reality, said organizer Dee Wheat. An estimated 5,000 were present during the first hour of the four-hour event, which was kicked off by an impromptu performance of the national anthem by Sen. Carol Moseley-Braun, D-Illinois.